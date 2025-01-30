OSSC CRE PMT/PET 2023 admit card out; download link here
The PMT/ PET will be conducted in February 2025.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released admit cards for the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts having physical measurement and physical efficiency test 2023 under Advertisement No. 5053/OSSC. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.
As per the notification, the PET/PMT will be conducted on February 4 and 5, 2025, at OSAP 7th Bn. Ground, Bhubaneshwar from 6.30 pm onwards. The recruitment drive aims to fill 33 Sub-Inspector of Excise posts.
Steps to download CRE PMT/PET 2023 admit card
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the CRE 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CRE PMT/PET 2023 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.