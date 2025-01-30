Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will soon close the online registration window for the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at ppsc.gov.in till January 31, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 322 posts, of which 46 vacancies are for Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch) posts, 17 for Deputy Superintendent of Police, 27 for Tehsildar, 121 for Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO), 13 for Food and Civil Supply Officer, 49 for Block Development and Panchayat Officer, 21 for Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies, 03 for Labour-cum-Conciliation Officer, 12 for Employment Generation, Skill Development & Training Officer, and 13 for Deputy Superintendent Jails Grade -2 / District Probation Officer.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess a bachelor degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution. More details in the official notification.

Application Fee Name of Category Online Application Charges Examination Fee Total Ex-Serviceman, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) of Punjab State only. Rs 500 No Fee to be paid Rs 500 Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only. Rs 500 Rs 250 Rs 750 All other acetgories Rs 500 Rs 1000 Rs 1500

Steps to apply for PCS 2025

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Open Advertisement tab Click on the Application window against PCS posts 2025 Register and apply for the posts Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Interview round.