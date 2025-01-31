KTET answer key 2024 released for November exam; here’s direct link
The Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala has released the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test November 2024 (KTET November 2024) answer key. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.
The exam was conducted on January 18 and 19, 2025.
Direct link to KTET notification 2024.
Steps to download KTET Nov answer key 2024
Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the KTET Nov answer key 2024 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to KTET Nov 2024 answer key (Category I).
Direct link to KTET Nov 2024 answer key (Category II).
Direct link to KTET Nov 2024 answer key (Category III).
Direct link to KTET Nov 2024 answer key (Category IV).
