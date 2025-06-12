NIMCET 2025 answer keys out; submit objections by June 13
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by June 13 up to 5.00 pm.
The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli, has released the provisional answer key of the NIMCET 2025 - Common Entrance National Level Test for MCA admissions. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website nimcet.admissions.nic.in. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by June 13 up to 5.00 pm.
NIMCET 2025 was conducted on June 8, 2025 in computer-based mode across various designated centres in India.
Steps to download NIMCET answer key 2025
Visit the official website nimcet.admissions.nic.in
On the homepage, click on “Login for NIMCET 2025” tab
Key in your login credentials and submit
Check and download the NIMCET answer key 2025
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to NIMCET answer key/ objection window 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.