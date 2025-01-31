The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has announced the results of the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIV). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in till February 7, 2025.

The exam was conducted on November 30, 2024, reports ToI. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4455 vacancies in CRP PO/ MT XIV.

Steps to download CRP PO/ MT XIV result 2024

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the CRP PO/ MT XIV result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CRP PO/ MT XIV result 2024.