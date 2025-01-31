IBPS PO Mains result 2025 released; download link here
Candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results of the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIV). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in till February 7, 2025.
The exam was conducted on November 30, 2024, reports ToI. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4455 vacancies in CRP PO/ MT XIV.
Steps to download CRP PO/ MT XIV result 2024
Visit the official website ibps.in
On the homepage, click on the CRP PO/ MT XIV result 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CRP PO/ MT XIV result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.