The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the admit card for the Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2025 prelims examination. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2025 prelims exam will be held on February 9, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to hire 24 vacancies in Category I and 61 in Category II. For more details related to the exam schedule candidates can refer to the official detailed notification.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new tab Click on the admit card link Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

UPSC CGSE exam pattern

The Preliminary exam for the Combined Geo-Scientist exam consists of two objective papers. Paper 1 is on General Studies and paper 2 is related to relevant scientific subject questions. The main exam comprises 3 descriptive papers that evaluate the in-depth subject understanding of candidates.

The Main Examination will be held on June 21 and 22, 2025. The Main Examination will be held at the following Centers: Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Shimla. For more details related to the examination candidates can refer to the official detailed notification.

