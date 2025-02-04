SSC JE exam 2024: Final result out at ssc.gov.in, check details here
Candidates can check the result through the official website ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website ssc.gov.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire 1701 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
How to check the final result
- Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the result tab
- Click on the SSC JE result link
- Check the final result
- Save it and download it for future reference
Direct link to check the SSC JE final result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.