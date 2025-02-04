The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the final result for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website ssc.gov.in .

This recruitment drive aims to hire 1701 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

How to check the final result

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result tab Click on the SSC JE result link Check the final result Save it and download it for future reference

Direct link to check the SSC JE final result.