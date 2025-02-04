RVUNL JE and other posts application begins; here’s direct link to apply
Candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in till Feb 20, 2025.
The Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has started the online application for the posts of Junior Engineer-I, Junior Chemist and Technician-III (ITI)/ Operator-III (ITI)/ Plant Attendant-III (ITI). Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in till Feb 20, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 487 posts — Junior Engineer –266, Junior Chemist –05; Technician-III (ITI) –216.
Here’s the official notification.
How to fill out the application form
- Visit the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the new recruitment tab
- Click on the application link
- Fill out the application form
- Submit the application form
- Take a print out for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.