The Department of School Education, Telangana will likely announce the Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test results 2024 (TG TET 2024 II). Once out, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in or tgtet2024.aptonline.in .

The exam was conducted between January 1 to 20, 2025. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to VIII have to appear for the exam. Earlier, the provisional answer key was released, and objections were invited till January 27, 2025.

Steps to download TS TET result 2024

Visit the official website tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet/ On the homepage, click on the TG TET 2024 II result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.