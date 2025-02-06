RPSC Librarian admit card 2024 release date out; check details here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the exam city intimation slip and admit card release date for the Librarian Grade-II (School Edu.) Exam 2024. The exam city intimation slip and admit card will be released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on February 9 and 13, 2025.
The recruitment exam will be conducted on February 16 in two shifts — 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Librarian admit card 2024
Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Librarian Grade II (SCHOOL EDU.) 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.