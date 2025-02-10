The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala will soon close the online applications from eligible candidates for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test 2025 or KMAT 2025. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in till February 10, 2025.

KMAT will be conducted for admissions to MBA courses in the state. Applicants will be shortlisted on basis of the marks obtained the entrance examination, group discussion and personal interview. The exam will be held for three hours.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: No restrictions.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have completed a Bachelor’s Degree in the fields of Arts, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Management, and equivalent to satisfy the eligibility criteria for the examinations. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to KMAT 2025 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

Applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to SC category candidates. The ST category candidates are exempted from fee payment.

Steps to apply for KMAT 2025

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on KMAT 2025 - Application Portal (Session 1) Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, upload the documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for KMAT 2025.