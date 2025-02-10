Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced the results of the Assistant Teacher (LT) posts. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The written exam was conducted on August 18, 2024, and the document verification was done from January 13 to 29, 2025.

Steps to download Asst Teacher (LT) result

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Teacher result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

