The Bihar Panchayati Raj Department has started the online application

Bihar Nyaya Mitra posts. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application through the official website gp.bihar.gov.in till February 15, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 2436 posts.



Age Limit

The minimum age of the candidate shall be 25 years and maximum age shall be 65 years on January 1, 2025 of the year in which the recruitment is being done.

How to fill out the online application form

Visit the official website gp.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go to the application link Click on the application link Key in the required details Submit the application form Download it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the application form.