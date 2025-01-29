Bihar Gram Panchayat Bharti 2025: Last date to apply for 1583 posts today, here’s direct link
Candidates can apply on the official website ps.bihar.gov.in.
Today, January 29, is the last date to apply for the post of Gram Katchahary Sachiv in the Bihar Panchayati Raj Department. Eligible candidates can fill out their application forms on the official website ps.bihar.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to hire for 1583 posts. The minimum educational qualification prescribed for the posts is that the candidate should have cleared intermediate (10+2) or equivalent qualification declared by the State Government.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to fill the online application form
Visit the official website ps.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the application form
Key in the required details
Save the application form
Submit the application form
Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to fill out the application form.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.