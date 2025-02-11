The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the final result for the Accounts Assistants (U.S. Cadre) in the Karnataka State Audit and Accounts Department. Eligible candidates can check their final result through the official website kpsc.kar.nic.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 241 posts.

How to check the final result

Visit the official website kpsc.kar.nic.in On the homepage, go to the final result link Check the final result Download the result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the final result.