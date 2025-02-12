APSSB CSLE final result released at apssb.nic.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can check the final result through the official website apssb.nic.in.
The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the final result for the Combined Secondary Level Examination (CSLE) 2024. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website apssb.nic.in.
The PET/PST exam was held from January 13, 2025, to January 21, 2025.
How to check the APSSB CSLE final result
- Visit the official website apssb.nic.in
- On the homepage, go to the final result link
- Click on the result link
- Download the final result
- Take a print out for future reference
