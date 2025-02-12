The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) has released the final result for the Combined Secondary Level Examination (CSLE) 2024. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website apssb.nic.in.

The PET/PST exam was held from January 13, 2025, to January 21, 2025.

How to check the APSSB CSLE final result

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the final result link Click on the result link Download the final result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the APSSB CSLE final result.