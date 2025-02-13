RPSC Librarian admit card 2024 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The recruitment exam will be conducted on February 16 in two shifts — 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Librarian admit card 2024
Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Librarian Grade II (SCHOOL EDU.) 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Librarian admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.