The Bihar Panchayati Raj Department will close the online application window for the Bihar Nyaya Mitra posts today, February 15, 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form on the official website gp.bihar.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2436 vacancies. The minimum age of the candidate shall be 25 years and maximum age shall be 65 years on January 1, 2025. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Nyay Mitra posts 2025

Visit the official website gp.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go to the application link Click on the application link Key in the required details Submit the application form

Direct link to fill the application form.