JKPSC CCE Prelims admit card 2024 released, here’s direct link to download
Candidates can download the admit card through the official website jkpsc.nic.in.
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Competitive Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website jkpsc.nic.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 75 vacancies.
Steps to download CCE admit card
Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the What’s New section
Click on the CCE admit card link
Check and download admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CCE admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.