Canara Bank SO recruitment: Admit card for Specialist Officers exam released, here’s direct link
Candidates can download the admit card through the official website canarabank.com.
Canara Bank has released the admit card for the recruitment of Specialist Officers On a Contract Basis. Eligible candidates can download the admit card from the official website, canarabank.com.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 60 posts. The examination is scheduled to be held on February 23, 2025.
Steps to download the Canara Bank SO admit card
- Visit the official website canarabank.com
- On the homepage, go to the careers tab
- Click on the admit card link
- Key in the required details
- Download the admit card
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.