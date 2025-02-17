Canara Bank has released the admit card for the recruitment of Specialist Officers On a Contract Basis. Eligible candidates can download the admit card from the official website, canarabank.com.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 60 posts. The examination is scheduled to be held on February 23, 2025.

Steps to download the Canara Bank SO admit card

Visit the official website canarabank.com On the homepage, go to the careers tab Click on the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

