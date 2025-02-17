GPSC AE recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 65 Assistant Engineer posts today, register here
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) will today, February 17, conclude the registrations for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2 under Advt. No. 111/2024-25. Interested candidates apply for the vacancies on the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 65 Assistant Engineer (Civil) vacancies. Applicants should be between the age of 21 years to 35 years as on February 17, 2025. Candidates can check more details available in the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 100.
Steps to apply for Assistant Engineer posts 2025
Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab
Click on the Assistant Engineer 2025 registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, pay the fee and submit
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for AE Civil posts 2025.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and the interview round.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.