The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Stage II exam schedule for the Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) under CEN RPF 01/2024, and JE recruitment exam under CEN RPF 03/2024. Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in .

The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-II) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on March 19 and 20, 2025. The admit card will be released four days before the commencement of the exam.

“The results for the 1st Stage-CBT are under finalisation and lists of candidates shortlisted for 2nd Stage-CBT will be published shortly. LINK for viewing Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ALP, JE CBT 2 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference