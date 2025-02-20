UPPSC Staff Nurse Ayurved admit card released; here’s direct link to download
Candidates can download the admit card through the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the Staff Nurse Ayurveda (Male/Female) (Mains) Examination-2023. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 2240 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
How to download the UPPSC Staff Nurse admit card
Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the latest news tab
Click on the admit card link
Fill the required details
Download the admit card
Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to download the UPPSC admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.