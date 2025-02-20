The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has released the admit card for the Staff Nurse Ayurveda (Male/Female) (Mains) Examination-2023. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website uppsc.up.nic.in .

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 2240 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the UPPSC Staff Nurse admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest news tab Click on the admit card link Fill the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the UPPSC admit card.