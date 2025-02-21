The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has released the exam city slip for the RPF CEN 01/2024 Sub Inspector and CEN 02/2024 SI. Eligible candidates can download the slip from the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4208 Constable posts and 452 posts of RPF Sub Inspector SI CEN RPF 01/2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RPF Constable exam city slip

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RPF Constable exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the RRB RPF Constable exam city slip.