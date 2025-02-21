WBJEE 2025 registration window closes soon; apply now at wbjeeb.nic.in
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in till February 23, 2025.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) will soon conclude the registrations for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2025 (WBJEE 2025). Eligible candidates can fill their application forms on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in till February 23, 2025.
The exam will be conducted on April 27 — Paper I (Mathematics) will be held from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) will be conducted from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. Candidates can download their admit cards from April 17, 2025. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the schedule of WBJEE 2025.
Application Fee
|Category of Candidates
|Gender
|(Fee in Rs)
|General
|Male
|Rs 500
|Female
|Rs 400
|Third Gender
|Rs 300
|SC/ST/ OBC-A /OBC-B/EWS/ PwD/ TFW
|Male
|Rs 400
|Female
|Rs 300
|Third Gender
|Rs 200
Steps to register for WBJEE 2025
Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2025 registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit
Take a printout for future reference
About WBJEE 2025
WBJEE 2025 is conducted for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2025-26.
