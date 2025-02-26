The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the provisional result for the Librarian Grade-II (School Edu.) Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can check the provisional result through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment exam was conducted on February 16 in two shifts — 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to check Librarian provisional result

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Librarian Grade II (SCHOOL EDU.) 2024 provisional result link Check the result Download the provisional result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Librarian provisional result 2024.