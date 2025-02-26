The Assam Science and Technology University ( ASTU ) has postponed the registration deadline for the Common Entrance Examination for Engineering courses ( Assam CEE 2025 ). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website astu.ac.in till March 9, 2025. Earlier, the registrations were scheduled to conclude on February 27, 2025.

The admit card will be available from April 12 to April 23, 2025. Assam CEE will be conducted on April 27 from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay the application fee of Rs 1350.

Steps to apply for Assam CEE 2025

Visit the official website astu.ac.in On the homepage, go to the application link Key in the required details Fill out the application form Submit the application form Take a printout for future reference

