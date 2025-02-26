UKSSSC Assistant Teacher admit card 2025 released; exams in March
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Teacher (Primary) and Assistant Teacher (LT) Computer Education under the Tribal Welfare Department, Uttarakhand through Group 'C' direct recruitment 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on March 2 from 9.00 am to 11.00 am and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 27 posts — 15 for Assistant Teacher (Primary) and 12 for Assistant Teacher (LT) Computer Education.
Steps to download Assistant Teacher admit card 2025
Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Assistant Teacher admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
