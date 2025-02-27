The Indian Coast Guard ( ICG ) has extended the online registration window for recruitment to the Post of Navik (General Duty) & Navik (Domestic Branch) in the Indian Coast Guard - 02/2025 batch. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in till March 3, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 300 posts of which 260 vacancies are for the post of Navik (General Duty) and 40 for Navik (Domestic Branch).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Minimum 18 Years and maximum 22 years. Candidates should be born between 01 Sep 2003 to 31 Aug 2007 (both dates inclusive) applying for the post of Navik (GD) and Yantrik. Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (non-creamy) candidates is applicable only if, posts are reserved for them.

Educational Qualification:

Navik (General Duty): Class 12th passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Yantrik: Class 10th passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 03 or 04 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

Candidates (except SC/ST candidates, who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 300 through online mode.

Steps to apply for CGEPT 02/2025

Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Go to Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT) tab Click on CGEPT 01/2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CGEPT 02/2025.