The Office of Coordinator PTET 2025 has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Entrance Test (PTET 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in till April 7, 2025.

The exam was conducted on June 15, 2025. The PTET exam is conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed courses for which candidates must hold a graduate degree.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Rajasthan PTET 2025

Visit the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in On the homepage, click on the PTET 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for PTET 2025.

For more information candidates can visit the official website here.