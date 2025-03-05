Delhi High Court HJS final result out at delhihighcourt.nic.in; here’s direct link to check
Candidates can check the final result through the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.
The Delhi High Court has released the final result for the Higher Judicial Service Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 16 vacancies. Candidates can also check the marks list through the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.
Here’s the official marks list.
How to check the Delhi High Court HJS result
Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the recruitment result
Click on the result link
Download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the Delhi High Court HJS result.
Exam Pattern
Delhi Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination (Objective type with 25% negative marking) for selection of candidates for the Mains Examination (Written)
Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written) for selection of candidates for calling for Viva-Voce
Viva-Voce
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.