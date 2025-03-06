The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi has released the exam schedule for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 8) for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer as per advertisement Notification No. 34/2025 Stage 1 and 2 exam. Meanwhile, candidates can fill out the application form through the official website rrp.aiimsexams.ac.in till March 17, 2025, up to 5.00 pm.

The Online (CBT) for Stage I NORCET Preliminary exam will be held on April 12, 2025, and Stage II Online (CBT) for NORCET Mains will be held on May 2, 2025 (Friday).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between 18-30 years. (As per detail on Age relaxation given in General Conditions subject to age Relaxation as per Recruitment rules of respective Institutes/Hospitals.) can apply for the AIIMS NORCET 8.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC category will have to pay a fee of Rs 3000, whereas Rs 2000 is applicable to SC/ ST/ EWS category. PwD category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to register for AIIMS NORCET 8

Visit the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NORCET 8 registration link Create a profile and login Apply for the exam, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

