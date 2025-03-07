The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the results for the Staff Nurse Unani (Male/Female) (Mains) Examination-2023. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website uppsc.up.nic.in .

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 2240 posts — 2069 posts for staff Nurse Female and 171 posts for Staff nurse male.

How to check the UPPSC Staff Nurse result

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to the result tab Click on the result link The result PDF will appear on the screen Download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the UPPSC Staff Nurse result .