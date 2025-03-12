KEAM 2025 registration deadline today; here’s direct link to apply
Eligible candidates can apply on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in till March 12, 2025.
Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will soon close the online registration window for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical 2025 (KEAM 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in till today, March 12, 2025.
The exam will be conducted from April 22 to 30, 2025. The admit card will be released on April 10, 2025. The results will likely be announced on or before May 10, 2025. More details in the notification below:
Application Fee
|Course(s) opted
|General (Others except SC/ ST)
|SC
|ST
|Engineering only / B.Pharm only
|Rs 875
|Rs 375
|Nil
|Engineering and B.Pharm
|Rs 1125
|Rs 500
|Nil
|Architecture only/Medical & Allied only/both
|Rs 625
|Rs 250
|Nil
|Both (a) & (c)
|Rs 1125
|Rs 500
|Nil
|Both (b) & (c)
|Rs 1300
|Rs 525
|Nil
Steps to apply for KEAM 2025
Visit the official website www.cee.kerala.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the KEAM 2025 - Online Application
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
