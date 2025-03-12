Assam Police Constable PET result out at slprbassam.in; check details here
Candidates can check the result through the official website slprbassam.in.
The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the results for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website slprbassam.in.
Here’s the official notification.
Vacancy Details
Constable (UB) and Constable (AB) in Assam Police
1,645 posts of Constable (UB)
2,300 posts of Constable (AB)
1 post of Constable (UB) in APRO
Backlog Posts for Hills Tribe Category
114 posts of Constable (UB)
1 post of Constable (AB)
Boatman in Assam Police
58 posts
Constable of Police (Communication) and Constable (Carpenter) in APRO
204 posts of Constable (Communication)
2 posts of Constable (Carpenter)
Additional Posts in APRO and Fire & Emergency Services
262 posts of Constable (Communication)
3 posts of Constable (Carpenter)
1 post of Sub-Officer
39 posts of Emergency Rescuer
Constable (Grade-III) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam
269 posts
Havildar under DGCD & CGHG, Assam
5 posts
How to check the Assam Police Constable PET result
Visit the official website slprbassam.in
On the homepage, click on the Assam Police Constable PET result
Key in your login details and submit
Download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the Assam Police Constable PET result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.