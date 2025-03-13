The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results of the Technician (Grade I) CEN 02/2024 posts. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on December 19 and 20, 2025. The shortlisted candidates have to appear for the Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination. The applicants have to pay the medical examination fee of Rs 24 only.

“Document Verification (DV) will be held at the place, indicated in the e-call letter for DV. After scheduling the candidates for DV, they will be sent an Email/SMS/Website to download their E-Call letter with details of date and reporting time along with the instructions for Document Verification and Medical Examination,” reads the notification.

Steps to download RRB Tech Grade I result 2024

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Technician Grade I result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Technician Grade I result 2024.

Direct link to Technician Grade I cut-off marks.

Direct link to Technician Grade I cut-off score card.