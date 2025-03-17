The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the application correction window for the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) session 2025 today, March 17. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website natboard.edu.in .

The admit card will be released on April 15 and the exam will be held on April 19, 2025. The result will be announced on May 19, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to NEET MDS form 2025

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, go to the NEET MDS 2025 tab Login to the portal and make the changes Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NEET MDS 2025 form correction.