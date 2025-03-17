The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Insurance Medical Officer/ Assistant Surgeon (Labour Department) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till April 16, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 55 posts. Candidates must have completed 21 years of age but must not have completed 40 years of age as of January 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The fee for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), and Divyangjan categories who are natives of Madhya Pradesh is Rs. 250 and for the economically weaker section, it is Rs. 500.

Steps to apply for IMO/ Asst Surgeon posts

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “Apply Online” tab Click on the IMO/ Assistant Surgeon posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for IMO/ Assistant Surgeon posts.