Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results of the Class 12th or Intermediate final exam. Students can download their results from the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com using their roll code and roll number.

The Class 12th examination was conducted from February 1 to February 15, 2025. As per a report by ToI, the total pass percentage is 86.50%.

Steps to download Class 12th result 2025

Visit the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com On the homepage, click on the Class 12th result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Class 12th result 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.