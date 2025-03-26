REET answer key 2025 released; submit objections by March 31
Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website reet2024.co.in.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, has released the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Examination 2024 (REET 2024) provisional answer key. Eligible candidates can download their answer key from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reet2024.co.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by March 31, 2025. A fee of Rs 300 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on February 27 and 28, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download REET answer key 2024
Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the REET 2024 answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to Level 1 Shift 1 answer key 2025.
Direct link to Level 2 Shift 2 answer key 2025.
Direct link to Level 2 Shift 3 answer key 2025.
Direct link to the objection window 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.