The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the provisional answer of the Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) (Class-III) of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) (Advt. No. 13/2024). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website apsc.nic.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by March 31, 2025. The screening test was conducted on March 23, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 69 vacancies for the post of Assistant Accounts Officer in the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AAO answer key 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the AAO answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

