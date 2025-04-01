The Allahabad High Court will conclude the registrations for the engagement of Research Associates-2024 under Adv. No.- 01/ Research Associates/2025 today, April 1. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form on the official website allahabadhighcourt.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 36 Research Associate posts. The screening and interview tests are scheduled for the 2nd Saturday and/or 2nd Sunday of July 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 500 in addition to bank charges, as applicable, shall be payable by each candidate along with online application. Payment shall be made through online mode only.

Steps to apply for Research Associate posts

Visit the official website allahabadhighcourt.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the application link Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Research Associate posts 2025.