Allahabad High Court Research Associate application to begin tomorrow; here’s direct link
Candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website allahabadhighcourt.in from March 15, 2025, to April 1, 2025.
The Allahabad High Court will soon begin the application for engagement of Research Associates-2024 under adv. no.- 01/ research associates/2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website allahabadhighcourt.in from March 15, 2025, to April 1, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 36 posts. The screening test and interview test are scheduled to be held on the 2nd Saturday or 2nd Sunday of July 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Application fee
Candidates have to pay Rs. 500/- in addition to bank charges, as applicable, shall be payable by each candidate along with online application. Payment shall be made through online mode only.
Steps to apply for Allahabad High Court Research Associate
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AHCRE/
On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab
Click on the application link
Key in the required details and submit the application form
Download it and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.