AIIMS NORCET 8 exam city slip out soon; download admit cards from April 10
Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, will soon release the exam city intimation slip for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 8) for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer as per advertisement Notification No. 34/2025. Once out, eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
The admit card will be released on April 10, 2025. The Online (CBT) for Stage I NORCET Preliminary exam will be held on April 12, 2025, and Stage II Online (CBT) for NORCET Mains will be held on May 2, 2025 (Friday). A total of 1794 seats have been notified.
Steps to download AIIMS NORCET 8 exam city slip
Visit the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in
On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab
Click on NORCET 8 — exam city slip link
Login and download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future reference
