The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the main written examination admit card of the Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist-2024 under Advt. No. 4421/OSSC dated.06.11.2024. Canddiates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in

As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on April 12 from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm in Bhubaneshwar. There shall be a negative mark of 0.25 for each wrong answer. A total of 797 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 60 vacancies.

Steps to download CRE Mains admit card 2025

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CRE mains admit card 2025 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

