The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the admit card release date for the Integrated 70th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination. The admit card will be released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in on April 12, 2025.

The exam will be conducted from April 25 to 30, and information regarding the exam centres will be released on April 22, 2025. A total of 21581 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2035 vacancies.

Steps to download 70th CCE Mains admit card

Visit the official website bpsconline.bihar.gov.in/candidate/login On the homepage, go to the Candidate Login tab Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

