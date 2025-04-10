The Supreme Court of India ( SCI ) has released the Junior Court Assistant (Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted) admit card 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sci.gov.in .

The Phase I examination (Objective Type Written Test) will be conducted on April 13, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 241 JCA posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JCA admit card 2025

Visit the official website sci.gov.in On the homepage, go to Notices—Recruitment Click on the JCA exam city slip 2025 link Login and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JCA admit card 2025.