The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi, has released the admit card for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test ( NORCET 8 ) for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer as per advertisement Notification No. 34/2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in .

The Online (CBT) for Stage I NORCET Preliminary exam will be held on April 12, 2025, and Stage II Online (CBT) for NORCET Mains will be held on May 2, 2025 (Friday). A total of 1794 seats have been notified.

Direct link to NORCET 8 seat position.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AIIMS NORCET 8 admit card

Visit the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the login tab Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AIIMS NORCET 8 Admit Card 2025.