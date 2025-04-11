The National Institute of Design will soon release the Mains admit card of the Design Aptitude Test 2025 for the Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) programme. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website admissions.nid.edu from 4.00 pm today, April 11, 2025.

The B.Des DAT Mains Studio Test will be conducted on May 3, and the admit cards will be released on April 11 (4.00 pm). The Preliminary exam was conducted on January 5, 2025. NID DAT is conducted for admissions to Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) and Master of Design (M.Des.) programs.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NID DAT B.Des Mains admit card 2025

Visit the official website admissions.nid.edu On the homepage, click on the NID DAT B.Des Mains admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference