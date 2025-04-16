The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Store Keeper and Assistant Grade-III and Secretary Category-III Grade-II Mains exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website upsssc.gov.in till April 21, 2025.

The Mains exam for Assistant Store Keeper and Assistant Grade III, and Secretary Category-III Grade-II posts was conducted on April 13, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 134 Secretary and 200 Assistant Store Keeper and Assistant Grade-III posts.

