UPSSSC answer key 2025 out for Secretary, Asst Store Keeper Mains exam; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Store Keeper and Assistant Grade-III and Secretary Category-III Grade-II Mains exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website upsssc.gov.in till April 21, 2025.
The Mains exam for Assistant Store Keeper and Assistant Grade III, and Secretary Category-III Grade-II posts was conducted on April 13, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 134 Secretary and 200 Assistant Store Keeper and Assistant Grade-III posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Mains answer key 2025
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Assistant Store Keeper, Secretary answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Assistant Store Keeper answer key 2024.
Direct link to Secretary answer key 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.